Man critically injured in motorcycle crash on S. Crest Road

Chattanooga police say a man was critically injured from crashing a stolen motorcycle Monday morning.

The crash happened on S. Crest Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the rider, 34-year-old Brandon L. Quarles, was speeding, when he hit the brakes too hard and lost control of the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle was a reported stolen in Marshall County, Alabama.

Quarles was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

