44 people receive federal indictments for meth distribution

By WRCB Staff
A federal grand jury indicted 44 people for their roles in distributing methamphetamine, including three from the Channel 3 viewing area.

A release from the Department of Justice says 54-year-old Troy Dale Sholtz, 49-year-old Kenneth Lee Sholtz, and 31-year-old Rockcella Nicole Russell are charged with conspiracy to distribute meth.

Kenneth Sholtz and Russell, who are from Summerville, Georgia, are also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Soddy Daisy Police Department is one of several agencies credited for this ongoing investigation that led to the indictments.

Here is a full list of the suspects indicted:

  • Samuel William Aloisio, 40, of Greeneville, Tennessee
  • Kenneth Lee Sholtz, 49, of Summerville, Georgia
  • Rockcella Nicole Russell, 31, of Summerville, Georgia
  • Troy Dale Sholtz, 54, of Rossville, Georgia
  • Christal Gale Bean, 40 of Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Leslie William Steelman, 47, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee
  • Danielle Marie Coatney, 37, of Townsend, Tennessee
  • Elizabeth Jean Patterson, 22, of Rocky Top, Tennessee
  • Brandon Joseph Thorpe, 33, of Bristol, Tennessee
  • David Henry Estep, Jr., 38, of Church Hill, Tennessee
  • Lisa Carol Weems, 49, of Morristown, Tennessee
  • Timothy Millard Rose, 34, of Kingsport, Tennessee
  • Paul Joseph Whitt, II, 54, of Honaker, Virginia
  • Paul David Borror, 31, of Bristol, Tennessee
  • Jason Abraham Clements, 42, of Kingsport, Tennessee
  • David Dewolf Derrick, 43, of Kingsport, Tennessee
  • Kevin Scott Dingus, 37, of Glade Springs, Virginia
  • Lawrence Powell Earhart, II, 54 of Bluff City, Tennessee
  • John Roosevelt Farner, Jr., 40, of Piney Flats, Tennessee
  • Adam Randall Fulbright, 31, of Bristol, Virginia
  • Michael Ryan Goins, 26, of Church Hill, Tennessee
  • Timothy Barry Hall, 38, of Saint Paul, Virginia
  • Jason Darrell Larkins, 40, of Kingsport, Tennessee
  • Gary Allen Miller, 47, of Bristol, Tennessee
  • Alexander Andrew Milne, 25, of Kingsport, Tennessee
  • Charles William Mitchell, Jr., 34, of Bluff City, Tennessee
  • Crystal Diane Pharis, 37, of Bristol, Tennessee
  • Christopher Allen Reynolds, 36, of Bristol, Tennessee
  • Rachel Elizabeth Sammons, 32, of Bristol, Tennessee
  • Robert Jessee Estes, 47, of Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Marketta Rae Jarnigan, 26, of Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Scotty Ledon Foster, 49, of Lafayette, Georgia
  • Cameron Lowry, 40, of Old Hickory, Tennessee
  • David Alan Emery, 41, of Clinton, Tennessee
  • Crystal Mcguire, 42 of Powell, Tennessee
  • Larkin Henry Hensley, 41, of Clinton, Tennessee
  • Lashawn Johnson, 34, of Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Randall Wood, 39, of Clinton, Tennessee
  • Stacy Jo Ferguson, 37 of Rocky Top, Tennessee
  • David Dunlap, 47, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee
  • Edward Uthe, 53, of Mascot, Tennessee
  • Mitchell Chadwick Dorris, 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Kristen Perkins, 44, of Knoxville, Tennessee   
  • Gerald Brummett, 39, of Clinton, Tennessee

A trial date for the accused has not been set.

