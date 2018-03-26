44 people receive federal indictments for meth distribution

A federal grand jury indicted 44 people for their roles in distributing methamphetamine, including three from the Channel 3 viewing area.

A release from the Department of Justice says 54-year-old Troy Dale Sholtz, 49-year-old Kenneth Lee Sholtz, and 31-year-old Rockcella Nicole Russell are charged with conspiracy to distribute meth.

Kenneth Sholtz and Russell, who are from Summerville, Georgia, are also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Soddy Daisy Police Department is one of several agencies credited for this ongoing investigation that led to the indictments.

Here is a full list of the suspects indicted:

Samuel William Aloisio, 40, of Greeneville, Tennessee

Kenneth Lee Sholtz, 49, of Summerville, Georgia

Rockcella Nicole Russell, 31, of Summerville, Georgia

Troy Dale Sholtz, 54, of Rossville, Georgia

Christal Gale Bean, 40 of Knoxville, Tennessee

Leslie William Steelman, 47, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Danielle Marie Coatney, 37, of Townsend, Tennessee

Elizabeth Jean Patterson, 22, of Rocky Top, Tennessee

Brandon Joseph Thorpe, 33, of Bristol, Tennessee

David Henry Estep, Jr., 38, of Church Hill, Tennessee

Lisa Carol Weems, 49, of Morristown, Tennessee

Timothy Millard Rose, 34, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Paul Joseph Whitt, II, 54, of Honaker, Virginia

Paul David Borror, 31, of Bristol, Tennessee

Jason Abraham Clements, 42, of Kingsport, Tennessee

David Dewolf Derrick, 43, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Kevin Scott Dingus, 37, of Glade Springs, Virginia

Lawrence Powell Earhart, II, 54 of Bluff City, Tennessee

John Roosevelt Farner, Jr., 40, of Piney Flats, Tennessee

Adam Randall Fulbright, 31, of Bristol, Virginia

Michael Ryan Goins, 26, of Church Hill, Tennessee

Timothy Barry Hall, 38, of Saint Paul, Virginia

Jason Darrell Larkins, 40, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Gary Allen Miller, 47, of Bristol, Tennessee

Alexander Andrew Milne, 25, of Kingsport, Tennessee

Charles William Mitchell, Jr., 34, of Bluff City, Tennessee

Crystal Diane Pharis, 37, of Bristol, Tennessee

Christopher Allen Reynolds, 36, of Bristol, Tennessee

Rachel Elizabeth Sammons, 32, of Bristol, Tennessee

Robert Jessee Estes, 47, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Marketta Rae Jarnigan, 26, of Rogersville, Tennessee

Scotty Ledon Foster, 49, of Lafayette, Georgia

Cameron Lowry, 40, of Old Hickory, Tennessee

David Alan Emery, 41, of Clinton, Tennessee

Crystal Mcguire, 42 of Powell, Tennessee

Larkin Henry Hensley, 41, of Clinton, Tennessee

Lashawn Johnson, 34, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Randall Wood, 39, of Clinton, Tennessee

Stacy Jo Ferguson, 37 of Rocky Top, Tennessee

David Dunlap, 47, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Edward Uthe, 53, of Mascot, Tennessee

Mitchell Chadwick Dorris, 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Kristen Perkins, 44, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Gerald Brummett, 39, of Clinton, Tennessee

A trial date for the accused has not been set.