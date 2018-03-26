UPDATE: East Ridge PD seeking missing teenager - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

MISSING PERSON

UPDATE: East Ridge PD seeking missing teenager

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

East Ridge police are asking for the public's help with finding a missing teenager.

The TBI says 16-year-old Alicia Lorean Mabry was last seen at her home in East Ridge on March 4.

Mabry is 5'06", 170 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, with a white and blue striped book bag.

The TBI says Lorean may have traveled to western North Carolina.

If you have seen Alicia, please call the East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or the TBI at 1- 800-TBI-FIND.

