Keeping allergy symptoms at bay - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Keeping allergy symptoms at bay

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

Trees have been already been blooming and pollen has gotten an early start this year because of record warmth in February. It won't let up anytime soon.

Monday's pollen count from the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau was 767. The "Extremely Heavy" category for spring is anything more than 120. A few days ago the count was only 23.

Dr. Lee Perry at the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic has been busy recently, seeing long-time patients who have been coming back for treatment. He says outdoor allergies can last a lifetime.

"Allergies are very unpredictable, but for someone to outgrow their allergies to pollen is very rare," Dr. Perry explained. "Sometimes it happens when we're elderly."

New patients have tried almost everything to reduce their symptoms but have needed more help.

"They've already been on antihistamines, nasal sprays, allergy eye drops, antibiotics," Dr. Perry said. "By the time they get to us, they're looking for a real fix. A real cure so to speak. Allergy shots can offer that."

Jianna Krueger has had pollen allergies for years. Medication helps on most days, but on high-pollen days, she can't go outside.

"I can get sick, actually sick," Krueger said. "There have been points when I haven't been able to breathe. I've gotten asthma from being sick."

She also said that on the worst days, her eyes swell shut.

Mignon Hunt moved to Chattanooga eight years ago with no allergy problems, but she's been thinking recently she might be sensitive to pollen.

"Sometimes I break out and get red all over my face," Hunt explained. "I haven't pinpointed it, which is why I'm going to get tested."

Dr. Perry says it can take a few years for non-sufferers who have moved here to display symptoms.

If you've been suffering from allergies for a long time, Perry said the best thing you can do is stick to your medications and shots. If you think you're allergic to anything, he said it's important to get tested. This allows the doctor to prescribe a treatment tailored just for you.

"We want to figure out exactly what they're allergic to," Dr. Perry added. "Once we figure out what they're allergic to that helps us to make an allergy shot mix specifically for that patient."

To help cleanse your body of pollen, Dr. Perry also said to use a nasal wash after doing gardening or yard work.

To keep pollen out of your home, allergists suggest the following tips:

  • Taking off your shoes before going inside
  • Keeping windows closed at home and in your car
  • Taking a shower before bed
  • Keeping pets out of your bed

Also, check the pollen count on the WRCB Weather app. It's updated every weekday.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Illinois county sues Facebook for fraud

    The Latest: Illinois county sues Facebook for fraud

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:23:03 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More

  • Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer, says he defamed her, broke campaign finance law

    Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer, says he defamed her, broke campaign finance law

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:16:30 GMT
    Photo courtesy of NBC News.Photo courtesy of NBC News.
    Photo courtesy of NBC News.Photo courtesy of NBC News.

    Her amended lawsuit says Trump attorney Michael Cohen defamed her by portraying her as a liar.

    More

    Her amended lawsuit says Trump attorney Michael Cohen defamed her by portraying her as a liar.

    More

  • Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:42:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.