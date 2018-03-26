Forever Family: Brandon

Brandon is a kind, compassionate young man who is eager to help others. When another child recently told Brandon that he wished that Brandon was his big brother, Brandon kindly and wisely told him that "really we are all brothers and sisters."

Brandon is active, energetic, and ready for all kinds of athletic and outdoor adventures. He wants to play basketball and football, and he is interested in Boy Scouts, hiking, fishing, and camping. Brandon loves animals, particularly dogs and cats, and he is kind to them. Brandon would like to travel to New York City someday, and he is interested in seeing new places.

READ MORE | How you can adopt or foster a child in Tennessee

Brandon has much to offer a family and is looking forward to finding his Forever Family.