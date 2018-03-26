Forever Family: Brandon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Forever Family: Brandon

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Brandon is a kind, compassionate young man who is eager to help others. When another child recently told Brandon that he wished that Brandon was his big brother, Brandon kindly and wisely told him that "really we are all brothers and sisters."

Brandon is active, energetic, and ready for all kinds of athletic and outdoor adventures. He wants to play basketball and football, and he is interested in Boy Scouts, hiking, fishing, and camping. Brandon loves animals, particularly dogs and cats, and he is kind to them. Brandon would like to travel to New York City someday, and he is interested in seeing new places.

READ MORE | How you can adopt or foster a child in Tennessee

Brandon has much to offer a family and is looking forward to finding his Forever Family.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Illinois county sues Facebook for fraud

    The Latest: Illinois county sues Facebook for fraud

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:23:03 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More

  • Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer, says he defamed her, broke campaign finance law

    Stormy Daniels sues Trump lawyer, says he defamed her, broke campaign finance law

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:16:30 GMT
    Photo courtesy of NBC News.Photo courtesy of NBC News.
    Photo courtesy of NBC News.Photo courtesy of NBC News.

    Her amended lawsuit says Trump attorney Michael Cohen defamed her by portraying her as a liar.

    More

    Her amended lawsuit says Trump attorney Michael Cohen defamed her by portraying her as a liar.

    More

  • Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:42:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.