Family searches for answers after 18-year-old dies by suicide

A Polk County community is searching for answers. On Friday, Copper Basin High School senior 18-year-old Adam Barnett died by suicide.

He is the third Copper Basin student to die this way in five years. Monday, his mother shared a warning to others thinking about suicide.

Adam was set to graduate from Copper Basin High School in May and begin working this fall.

His mother told Channel 3 her son wasn't bullied, he loved going to school and students at the high school adored him.

Sitting side-by-side, Adam Barnett’s mother and his best friend hold on close to one another. They're trying to understand why this happened.

“He was a beautiful soul," Karen Deal, Adam's mother, explained. "A beautiful soul. He loved so many people."

Cole Burkett and Adam met when they were in kindergarten. They've been best friends and inseparable ever since.

“There was not a person in this world he didn't like or wouldn't try and help," Burkett explained. "He looked at people as equal, never 'oh I am better than you.'"

Teen suicide is on the rise. According to the CDC, it is the second leading cause of death in young adults.

Karen Deal never thought her son would be one of those statistics. She said he had just gone through a breakup.

“I don't know why he would hurt me like this," she said. "Why he would want to hurt me? I really don't know how to go on.”

It's why she agreed to speak with Channel 3. She wants to warn others thinking about doing something like this to remember her face and the pain she is going through.

“It will go away, you will have a better day if you just hold on," Deal explained. "Talk to somebody. Don't do this, the family loves you. Please, because the pain does not go away for them.”