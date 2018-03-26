What the Tech? App of the Day: Ada

Why is it when we're not feeling well we Google our symptoms, and it always could be cancer?

I found an app that practically went to medical school.

There are many apps in both app stores that review symptoms and give a list of possible diagnosis along with information and what to do next. Ada is a bit different.

Ada was developed by a team of doctors and is designed to use machine learning to closely match a doctor's office visit.

Ada asks for your symptoms. Maybe a headache. Then, like your doctor would do, Ada begins asking questions such as where does it hurt, for how long and other questions a real doctor asks. It puts your answers in context.

Headaches are easy, but what about something less common like itchy eyelids.

After a series of questions, Ada returns some of the best possibilities, showing how many people with the same symptoms have been diagnosed with a certain condition.

Now, let's compare what we find in Ada with a typical Google search.

"Itchy eyelids" returns lots of articles and symptoms but nothing close to what you'd get at a doctor's office.

With Ada's artificial intelligence, it gets smarter the more you use it by learning more about you. So it builds a long-term picture of your health.

As for privacy, I read Ada's agreement, and it says while it collects the information, it does not share it with third-party companies. And if you stop using the app, it will delete your information.

So does it work?

After using it during the cold and flu season I found Ada to be a good resource. I also found it very easy to use. And it's very popular. The company says the

app performs over 10,000 assessments a day from people who've downloaded it.