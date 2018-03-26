Student arrested for having weapon at Orchard Knob Middle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Student arrested for having weapon at Orchard Knob Middle

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A student was arrested on Monday afternoon for having a weapon at Orchard Knob Middle School.

Hamilton County schools spokesman Tim Hensley confirms that a student was arrested after he was spotted on the football field with what appeared to be a gun, just before school dismissed at 2:15 p.m.

The student ran from police and tossed the weapon aside in the process.

Hensley says police caught the student and got the weapon that turned out to be an airsoft weapon.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown that has been lifted.

