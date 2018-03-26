Barnes: Tennessee and Memphis to continue basketball rivalry nex - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Barnes: Tennessee and Memphis to continue basketball rivalry next season

By WBIR
KNOXVILLE (WBIR) -

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes confirmed on Monday in his season review press conference, Tennessee and Memphis will renew their basketball rivalry starting next season.

"Don't hold me to this, but I think the way the contract sets up, I think we go there first, they come here," said Barnes.

After the initial home-and-home series, the two teams plan on meeting in the state capitol to play a game, with the hope of bringing other teams from within the state as well.

"We'd like to make it a big day of basketball in Nashville," said Barnes.

"Some kind of jamboree or extravaganza, something that will really promote basketball in the state of Tennessee."

