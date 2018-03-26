Suspect in attempted armed robbery at East Ridge pharmacy in cus - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in attempted armed robbery at East Ridge pharmacy in custody

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Photo Credit: Christina Southern/ Facebook Photo Credit: Christina Southern/ Facebook
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

East Ridge Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a pharmacy. 

The crime took place at the Rapid RX Pharmacy in the 4300 block of Ringgold Road just after 10:00 am Monday.

Police said the suspect is believed to have approached the clerk and handed her a note demanding drugs.

The suspect left on foot after the clerk delayed.

"It appears that the suspect, along with accomplices, committed two other robberies in Chattanooga," East Ridge Police explained.

The suspects were arrested by Chattanooga Police.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Volkswagen idles production for 2 weeks, retooling for more SUV's

    UPDATE: Volkswagen idles production for 2 weeks, retooling for more SUV's

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:56:08 GMT
    Staff file photo by Erin O. Smith / Volkswagen employees rest for a moment as they await the next vehicle on the assembly line at the automaker's Chattanooga assembly plant. Photo by Erin O. Smith/Times Free PressStaff file photo by Erin O. Smith / Volkswagen employees rest for a moment as they await the next vehicle on the assembly line at the automaker's Chattanooga assembly plant. Photo by Erin O. Smith/Times Free Press

    The Chattanooga plant will have nonproduction periods on March 26-29 and April 2-5.

    More

    The Chattanooga plant will have nonproduction periods on March 26-29 and April 2-5.

    More

  • Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:55:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More

  • The Latest: Attorneys general demand answers from Facebook

    The Latest: Attorneys general demand answers from Facebook

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:55:05 GMT
    (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More
    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.