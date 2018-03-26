Suspect in attempted armed robbery at East Ridge pharmacy in custody

East Ridge Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a pharmacy.

The crime took place at the Rapid RX Pharmacy in the 4300 block of Ringgold Road just after 10:00 am Monday.

Police said the suspect is believed to have approached the clerk and handed her a note demanding drugs.

The suspect left on foot after the clerk delayed.

"It appears that the suspect, along with accomplices, committed two other robberies in Chattanooga," East Ridge Police explained.

The suspects were arrested by Chattanooga Police.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.