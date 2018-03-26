Easter events around the Tennessee Valley

After a long winter season, Easter is Sunday, filled with special church services (many at sunrise) marking the day.
While the significance of the is an important part of Christian tradition, it also has a more fun side with Easter egg hunts for children.
Saturday, March 31
- 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - TMC Easter Eggstravaganza - egg hunt, petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, balloon twisting, food/concession, Easter bunny visit & tons of prize giveaways. The Ministry Center, 2929 Hamill Road, Hixson, TN 37343
- 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Easter EGGstravaganza - food, face painting, crafts, cake walk and more. Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 86 US-127, Signal Mountain, TN 37377
- 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - BPC Easter Egg Hunt - egg hunt for children of all ages, Easter story, games and prizes. Brainerd Presbyterian Church EPC, 1624 Jenkins Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM - Free Community Easter Egg Hunt - Free Community Easter Egg Hunt for children 6th grade and under. Over 1,000 eggs to hunt, prizes for each child, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. St. Elmo United Methodist Church, 4626 St. Elmo Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37409
- 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Easter Eggstravaganza - at the Hixson Ballfields for an afternoon full of fun. Inflatables, a petting zoo, egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. Hixson United Methodist Church, 5301 Old Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343
- 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration - His Word Studios 2018 Easter egg hunt with games, music, prizes, and a special message. The hunt will begin for kids ages 2-12 at 2pm in Prospect School’s gymnasium. Please bring your own basket. Prospect Elementary, 2450 Prospect Rd NW, Cleveland, TN 37312
- 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Easter egg hunt, Noah's Little Ark petting zoo, and more while honoring the true meaning of Easter. The Bethlehem Center, 200 W. 38th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- 6:00 PM - 12:30 PM - Easter at City Church - Saturday evening service on March 31st at 6:00pm. Kids ministry will be offered at all service times. City Church, 7122 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Sunday, April 1
- 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Sunrise Service - on the lawn outside the Commons Atrium for this special celebration of the Resurrection. Other services at 9:30am, 11:00am, East Brainerd Community Theater At Christ United Methodist Church,
- 8645 East Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Sunrise service - Easter at Ringgold United Methodist Church, 7a - Sunrise Service, 9a - Easter Worship, 11a - Easter Worship. Ringgold United Methodist Church, 7484 Nashville St., Ringgold, GA 30736
- 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM - Easter Sunday Celebrations - Traditional Easter Celebrations at 8:30 and 10:00 AM, Contemporary Easter Celebration at 11:00 AM. FREE Pancake Breakfast hosted by our United Methodist Men - 8:00 - 10:30 AM in the CLC. Ooltewah United Methodist Church, 6131 Relocation Way, Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM - Easter Sunday at Bayside - Easter Sunday services with Special Guest Speaker Roc Collins. Bayside Baptist Church, 6100 Highway 58, Harrison, TN 37341
- 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM - He's ALIVE Easter Celebration - Engaging worship from with choir, band, and praise team, and a special message from Pastor James Sears. Mt. Olive Ministries, 3522 Harrison Pike, Cleveland, TN 37311
- 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Easter on the Bay - an outdoor Easter event, with a live worship band, a Bible study for adults and kids, and an egg hunt with prize giveaways at the Friend's Front Porch at Harrison Bay State Park. Eggs are made by Sunny Bunny, an organization that employs people with disabilities who make thousands of eggs, stuffed full of toys and candy just in time for Easter. Harrison Bay State Park, 8411 Harrison Bay Rd., Harrison, TN 37341
- 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM - Easter 2018 - Service begins at 10:30, with photographers on hand for a free Easter portrait with your family, and a huge Easter Egg Hunt immediately following the service. South Seminole Baptist Church, 1201 South Seminole Dr., East Ridge, TN 37412
- 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM - Easter service - Pastor Ronnie Phillips concludes his series, Road to the Resurrection. Abba's House, 5208 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37343
- 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM - Easter Service at TMC - The Ministry Center, 2929 Hamill Road, Hixson, TN 37343
- 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM - Easter Sunday Service - Celebratory music and engaging liturgy. St. Thaddaeus' Episcopal Church,4300 Locksley Ln., Chattanooga, TN 37416
- 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM - Bald Headed Bistro Easter Buffet - $35 - Adults, $15 - Children 14 yrs to 6 yrs, $7 - Children 5 yrs and younger. Bald Headed Bistro, 201 Keith Street S.W., Cleveland, TN 37311
- 10:45 AM - Easter service - Easter services with special music from the Dawnville Choir, Living Cross, and an Easter message from our Pastor Kenny Bailey. Dawnville UMC, 1409 Dawnville Rd N.E., Dalton, GA 30721
- 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM - Easter on the Bluff at Back Inn Café - Special holiday à la carte menu features signature dishes from our new spring menu alongside seasonally-inspired breakfast entrées created by Chef Regina Johnson and her culinary team. Reservations suggested. Bluff View Art District, 411 E 2nd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Easter Morning Worship - Pianist and vocalist Chip Perlewitz will perform "I Walked Today Where Jesus Walked". Chip sang in the Chattanooga Boys Choir, the 400+ voice Seattle Men's Chorus, and is a singing member of the Chattanooga Symphony and Chorus. Ashland Terrace Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 915 Ashland Terrace, Hixson, TN 37415