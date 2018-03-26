Easter events around the Tennessee Valley

After a long winter season, Easter is Sunday, filled with special church services (many at sunrise) marking the day.

While the significance of the is an important part of Christian tradition, it also has a more fun side with Easter egg hunts for children.

Saturday, March 31

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - TMC Easter Eggstravaganza - egg hunt, petting zoo, inflatables, face painting, balloon twisting, food/concession, Easter bunny visit & tons of prize giveaways. The Ministry Center, 2929 Hamill Road, Hixson, TN 37343

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM - Easter EGGstravaganza - food, face painting, crafts, cake walk and more. Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 86 US-127, Signal Mountain, TN 37377

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM - BPC Easter Egg Hunt - egg hunt for children of all ages, Easter story, games and prizes. Brainerd Presbyterian Church EPC, 1624 Jenkins Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM - Free Community Easter Egg Hunt - Free Community Easter Egg Hunt for children 6th grade and under. Over 1,000 eggs to hunt, prizes for each child, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. St. Elmo United Methodist Church, 4626 St. Elmo Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37409

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Easter Eggstravaganza - at the Hixson Ballfields for an afternoon full of fun. Inflatables, a petting zoo, egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. Hixson United Methodist Church, 5301 Old Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM - Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration - His Word Studios 2018 Easter egg hunt with games, music, prizes, and a special message. The hunt will begin for kids ages 2-12 at 2pm in Prospect School’s gymnasium. Please bring your own basket. Prospect Elementary, 2450 Prospect Rd NW, Cleveland, TN 37312

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Easter egg hunt, Noah's Little Ark petting zoo, and more while honoring the true meaning of Easter. The Bethlehem Center, 200 W. 38th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37411

6:00 PM - 12:30 PM - Easter at City Church - Saturday evening service on March 31st at 6:00pm. Kids ministry will be offered at all service times. City Church, 7122 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Sunday, April 1