Massive great white shark stuns fishermen near Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A great white shark stunned some fishermen as they pulled up their anchor about 25 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet.

The Port Orange men managed to shoot two videos of the monster shark from their 23-foot boat.

They estimated the shark was between 12 and 15 feet long.

The men were screaming as they described the gray blob in the water, and then they realized what they were looking at and grabbed some images before the shark swam away.