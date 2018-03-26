Stormy Daniels' attorney reveals what was left out of '60 Minutes' interview

This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on “60 Minutes.” (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP)

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has a lot more details to share about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump — including intimate details that could identify the president — than what aired over the weekend on a nationally televised interview, the star’s attorney said Monday.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday night that she was threatened by someone on Trump’s behalf for attempting to go public about her alleged affair.

But her attorney Michael Avenatti told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that his client was prepared to disclose many more details.

“There were a number of details and facts that were left out of the final product because ‘60 Minutes’ only has so much time. They’re trying to tell a very broad story in a very finite period of time,” he said Monday.

Daniels also told "60 Minutes" that she accepted $130,000 from a Trump attorney in exchange for staying silent on her interaction with Trump because she feared for her family’s safety.

“She was prepared to discuss intimate details relating to Mr. Trump. She can describe his genitalia. She can describe various conversations that they had that leave no doubt as to whether this woman is telling the truth,” he said.

“And if she’s not telling the truth, let the president take to the podium and call her a liar. Let the president come forward and say it never happened,” he said. “There is a reason why this $130,000 was paid and it wasn’t paid because she made this story up. It’s absurd.”

In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Daniels, 39, said she had an "intimate" relationship with the married Trump after the two met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in July 2006. Trump, whose wife, Melania, had just given birth to their son earlier that year, has denied having an affair.

Daniels struck a deal with Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, more than a decade later, signing a secrecy agreement in exchange for $130,000. The deal was signed shortly before the 2016 presidential election.