Clingmans and camping are calling: Smokies park begins spring reopening

It's spring in East Tennessee, and as the colder temperatures begin to make their way out (mostly) -- the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is ready to reopen roads, camping sites and other attractions to visitors for the 2018 peak season.

Some areas that were closed for winter have already reopened, including Forge Creek Road, as well as the Chimneys and Cosby picnic areas.

Clingmans Dome Road will reopen to traffic on Saturday, March 31.

Rehabilitation work on Clingmans Dome Tower was nearly finished before work had to pause for winter. The tower will be open to the public this Saturday, but eventually, it will need to be briefly closed again for about two weeks this season to put the finishing touches on that work.

The GSMNP said that work will happen during a two week period of sustained warm and dry weather, likely before summer arrives. The park said that date won't be set in stone until they can coordinate with contractors during good weather, but it will announce it advance once the work can be scheduled.

Other openings in the park will roll out through the spring depending on weather and routine maintenance work. Visitors should expect delays and pull-off closures heading to and from Cades Cove on Laurel Creek Road, the Townsend Entrance Road and Tremont Road because of road paving happening that will last until mid-June. The park said it will pause the work from March 26 until April 6 to accommodate heavy visitor traffic this weekend.