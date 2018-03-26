Allergy meets Pollen: How to survive the spring in the Tennessee Valley

Pollen is a fine yellowish powder that is transported from plant to plant by the wind, by birds, by insects or by other animals.

The spread of pollen helps to fertilize plants and can mean misery for seasonal allergy sufferers.

Suffering from allergies can interfere with your quality of life. Some allergy sufferers have become accustomed to living with their symptoms.

Dr. Robert Younger M.D., a board-certified allergist stopped by Weekend Today and explained what you should do when suffering from allergies during pollen season.