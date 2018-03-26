New Blue Bell Ice Cream creation combines flavor favorites

A new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor will arrive in stores this week.

Blue Bell's newest creation, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough, will combine two flavor favorites, the company said.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

The flavor will combine Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks.

Ice cream fans will be able to get their hands on this treat for a limited time.