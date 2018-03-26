App helps vision-impaired shop

An app called "Seeing AI" can make grocery shopping easier for those with vision impairments. The app reads aloud what the user cannot see and offers as much detail as they want.

"It's more freeing to know you can grab your wallet and phone and go. I don't have to carry other devices or a big purse or rely on someone else to read. It's nice. Otherwise, I wouldn't have survived living on my own when I first moved here," says Marisa Beekman, who has low vision.

The "Seeing AI" app is free to download, and some communities offer training to help vision-impaired people get used to using the app.