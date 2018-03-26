What's next for Volkswagen at New York auto show? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What's next for Volkswagen at New York auto show?

By WRCB Staff
The Volkswagen Amarok, as sold in Australia. VW photo The Volkswagen Amarok, as sold in Australia. VW photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

As German automaker Volkswagen prepares to unveil the new 5-seat Atlas SUV in the New York International Auto Show this week, several automotive web sites report that VW may have another card up its sleeve, in the form or a pickup truck.

Volkswagen has sold such a vehicle, called the Amarok, in several markets outside the U.S. for the past few years.

READ MORE | Volkswagen's 5-seat SUV named Atlas, variant of larger SUV built in Chattanooga

The pickup is expected to make its North American debut Wednesday as a concept vehicle, allowing VW to gauge interest and determine if production is warranted.

AutoBlog says "the truck is said to be based off the Atlas SUV structure. What's more, it would be built in the Chattanooga assembly plant in Tennessee, instead of being imported from elsewhere; the Amarok, for example, is built in Argentina."

The new truck would be a unibody construction and based on the MQB platform used by the 7-seat version of the Atlas SUV. The MQB platform is a modular design that allows a transverse (sideways) mounting of a vehicle's engine in a variety of different vehicles and help streamline production.

Volkswagen hasn't sold a pickup truck in the U.S since the early 1980, when a Rabbit light truck was built. The Rabbit line preceded the current Golf models in America.

