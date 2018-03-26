Georgia mobile home fire fatality due to "smoking material" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia mobile home fire fatality due to "smoking material"

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA. -

A man has died in a Georgia house fire that the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office says was caused by "the misuse of smoking material."

Forty-three-year-old Lamonte Hargrove died in a Sunday morning fire that started in the bedroom of a singlewide mobile home.

An agency news release says the Milledgeville house fire has been ruled accidental. It says Hargrove's death is Georgia's 29th fire fatality this year.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Blind shopping

    Blind shopping

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:18:04 GMT

    The app reads aloud what the user cannot see and offers as much detail as they want.

    More

    The app reads aloud what the user cannot see and offers as much detail as they want.

    More

  • Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:14:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More

  • Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant

    Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:57:35 GMT
    Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.. Facebook photoLawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.. Facebook photo
    Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.. Facebook photoLawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.. Facebook photo

    Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.

    More

    Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.