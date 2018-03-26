Georgia mobile home fire fatality due to "smoking material"

A man has died in a Georgia house fire that the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office says was caused by "the misuse of smoking material."

Forty-three-year-old Lamonte Hargrove died in a Sunday morning fire that started in the bedroom of a singlewide mobile home.

An agency news release says the Milledgeville house fire has been ruled accidental. It says Hargrove's death is Georgia's 29th fire fatality this year.