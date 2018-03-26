Iowa family found dead In Mexico

An Iowa family of four has been found dead inside a condominium at a Mexico resort.

The Sharp family - Kevin, Amy, and two children Sterling and Adrianna - were last heard from on March 15th, the day they arrived in Tulum. Family members say the Sharps told them they had made it safely to their condo.

After the Sharps missed a return flight home earlier this week, their family started to worry. On Friday morning, they filed a missing persons report with the U.S. and Mexican Embassies. This prompted Mexican authorities to check on the Sharps' condo, and responding officers found all four dead inside.

Mexican authorities say the Sharp family died of "asphyxia by inhalation of toxic gases."

