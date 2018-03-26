Ten-Story building implosion in Austin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ten-Story building implosion in Austin

By NBC News
AUSTIN, TX (NBC) -

The 40-year-old 'Ashbel Smith Hall' building in downtown Austin, Texas is no more. 

The building was imploded at 8 a.m. Sunday after the demolition was approved by the Austin Historic Landmark Commission. 

It used to house the system headquarters for the University of Texas.

A large crowd gathered early Sunday morning to watch as the building toppled to the ground and filled the air with thick dust. 

The demolition of the building will make way for a new 36-story office building that will have 3,500 square feet of restaurant space and 4,300 square feet of retail plus an on-site gym.

