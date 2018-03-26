Public memorial service for Zell Miller, who died last week

ATLANTA (AP) - A public memorial service will be held for late former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller, who also served as a U.S. senator.

The service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in Young Harris, Georgia, where Miller died last week at the age of 86. Speakers at the service are to include Miller's former campaign consultant Paul Begala and former chief of staff Steve Wrigley.

A celebration of life service is scheduled Tuesday at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta. Miller will then lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda for the remainder of the day.

He will be honored Wednesday with an executive state funeral service presided by Gov. Nathan Deal.

Miller served two terms as Georgia governor from 1991 until 1999 and was appointed to the Senate in 2000.

