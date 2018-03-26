Georgians aim to add headstones to unmarked graves of babies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgians aim to add headstones to unmarked graves of babies

By Associated Press

DALTON, Ga. (AP) - Workers have begun placing the first headstones on unmarked graves of children at a cemetery in northwest Georgia.

The Daily Citizen-News reports that West Hill Cemetery in Dalton includes a paupers section for children up to 6 months old whose parents can't afford to bury them.

There are about 67 unmarked graves in the children paupers section of the city-owned cemetery.

Dalton resident Amanda Jones has been trying to raise awareness about all those unmarked graves, and she began a fund-raising campaign to place markers on them.

