Mother sentenced to 25 years in stabbing of 3-year-old son

A Mississippi judge has sentenced a Georgia woman to 25 years in prison for stabbing her 3-year-old son.

The Sun Herald reports 28-year-old Nomatter Gava-Hudson of Savannah, Georgia, was sentenced Friday in Gulfport, Mississippi. She pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the October 2015 attack.

Gava-Hudson told Judge Roger Clark that she was struggling with money, school and a failing marriage.

District Attorney Joel Smith says Gava-Hudson and her husband were separated in 2015 and she wanted to take their son to Georgia, where she was in school. Smith says the husband had a protective order against Gava-Hudson but met her in a public park in Gulfport, where she stabbed him before stabbing their son and herself.

Prosecutors say witnesses assaulted the husband, thinking he was the attacker.