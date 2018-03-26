Mother sentenced to 25 years in stabbing of 3-year-old son - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mother sentenced to 25 years in stabbing of 3-year-old son

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
GULFPORT, MS -

 A Mississippi judge has sentenced a Georgia woman to 25 years in prison for stabbing her 3-year-old son.

The Sun Herald reports 28-year-old Nomatter Gava-Hudson of Savannah, Georgia, was sentenced Friday in Gulfport, Mississippi. She pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the October 2015 attack.

Gava-Hudson told Judge Roger Clark that she was struggling with money, school and a failing marriage.

District Attorney Joel Smith says Gava-Hudson and her husband were separated in 2015 and she wanted to take their son to Georgia, where she was in school. Smith says the husband had a protective order against Gava-Hudson but met her in a public park in Gulfport, where she stabbed him before stabbing their son and herself.

Prosecutors say witnesses assaulted the husband, thinking he was the attacker.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.