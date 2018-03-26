Fast food giant Wendy's releases mixtape : "We Beefin'"

Fast food's "first lady" is taking a shot at her biggest competition.

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018

The Central Ohio-based restaurant dropped a five-track mixtape EP on Friday morning. The mixtape can be purchased for $4.95 on iTunes.

Wendy's dissed McDonald's and Burger King on "Holding it Down." "Can't be no king, yo' burgers ain't the finest thing," Wendy's says in the song.

The other songs include "Twitter Fingers," "Rest in Grease," "Clownin" and "4 for 4$."

This isn’t the first – and is probably far from the last – time Wendy’s has trolled other fast food restaurants.

Wendy's is known widely for its Twitter comebacks.