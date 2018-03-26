FedEx scraps plans for suburban Indianapolis ground hub - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FedEx scraps plans for suburban Indianapolis ground hub

By Associated Press
FedEx Corp. has scrapped plans to build a ground distribution center in suburban Indianapolis that was expected to create more than 450 mostly part-time jobs.

FedEx Ground and the city of Greenwood issued a joint statement Saturday evening saying the company had abandoned plans for the $259 million project announced last October.

The company said "automation and technological enhancements" have enabled it to increase the use of existing distribution capacity.

The city just south of Indianapolis said it was disappointed in the company's decision but said the FedEx project had spurred interest from other companies looking to possibly expand to the area.

Memphis-based FedEx's second largest shipping hub is in Indianapolis, where it employs more than 700 full-time and 3,000 part-time workers.

