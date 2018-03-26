Cloudy, cool, breezy

Good Monday. We are starting the week with a lot of clouds, but very little in the way of rain. A line of rain over the plains will cause flooding there, but as it has stalled, we will only manage to get a steady stream of clouds with the rain holding off for now. We will not warm up much at all. We will go from the upper 40s this morning to the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Tuesday will also be overcast with only a slight chance for a stray sprinkle. We will get a touch warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

The front will finally begin to migrate east, bringing solid rain to middle Tennessee, and a few showers to the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. Wednesday will also be noticeably warmer as highs rocket to the low 70s.

Thursday the front will bring rain, heavy at times, all day long. I expect anywhere from .5" all the way up to 2" through the day. Temps will be in the 60s all day.

Friday we will begin to clear out with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks good with some clouds, no rain, and temps in the upper 60s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

MONDAY: