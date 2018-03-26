Cloudy, cool, breezy

Overcast and cool. Rain mid week.More
A local Target store and diaper manufacturer, Pampers, are investigating how a note containing racist language found its way into a pack of newborn diapers.More
The department says Clark was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure this week and family members were in Nashville with him.More
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two fishermen who caught a couple of catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.More
Early Sunday morning, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper arrested 52-year-old Donald R Burton.More
The owners of Opry Mills are asking the Tennessee Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that reduced their 2010 flood insurance coverage from $200 to $50 million.More
Is a photo of March for Our Lives and Parkland Survivor Emma Gonzelez shredding a copy of the Constitution real?More
Chattanooga Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after he admitted to harming a kitten that has since died.More
Deputies are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Center were sent to a local hospital following a fight.More
Prosecutors say witnesses assaulted the husband, thinking he was the attacker.More
The News-Review reports that police arrested Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.More
