Local father finds racist note inside box of diapers

A local Target store and diaper manufacturer, Pampers, are investigating how a note containing racist language found its way into a pack of newborn diapers.

Tad Russell, a father to a three week old daughter, discovered the note and alerted both companies.

He bought the pack of diapers over the weekend at Target in Hixson.

"Picked up a case of diapers, because you don't want to get the small package, you want to get the big package. So I picked up a box of newborns," he said.

Russell had no idea what he was about to discover.

"Diapers come in these two big plastic sleeves. You pull those out, and I noticed something drop and fall. And I know that sometimes companies will put coupons in boxes," he added.

A white, laminated note fell out and what was typed on it, Russell said, was shocking.

"It said 'It's okay to be white,' and I looked on the back and it was just five or six websites that I recognized the language that was used from the Charlottsville incident late last year," he added.

Russell isn't sure if the note was slipped in during packing or if someone put it through one of the handles.

He alerted Target and Pampers through Twitter of what he found.

Target tweeted back apologizing and saying an investigation is underway.

Channel 3 reached out to Pampers. A spokesperson said the company is investigating as well but does not believe the note was slipped into the package at their facility.

"It's really hard to understand why someone would hold these views that it's okay to be one thing but not something else," Russell said.

Russell said he's willing to sit down and have a conversation with the person responsible.

"I really hope that they can know that there are good people out there that will care enough to talk with you," he said.

Target would not say if the company has received additional reports in Chattanooga or other cities.

The company asks if you receive a message like this, call them at 1-800-591-3869.