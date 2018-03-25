64 people dead in Russian shopping center fire

Authorities have identified a Tennessee trucker and four members of an Illinois family who died in an East Texas traffic accident over the weekend.More
Authorities have identified a Tennessee trucker and four members of an Illinois family who died in an East Texas traffic accident over the weekend.More
On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More
On the same day Facebook bought ads in U.S. and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More
A local Target store and diaper manufacturer, Pampers, are investigating how a note containing racist language found its way into a pack of newborn diapers.More
A local Target store and diaper manufacturer, Pampers, are investigating how a note containing racist language found its way into a pack of newborn diapers.More
The department says Clark was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure this week and family members were in Nashville with him.More
The department says Clark was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure this week and family members were in Nashville with him.More
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two fishermen who caught a couple of catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.More
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two fishermen who caught a couple of catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.More
Early Sunday morning, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper arrested 52-year-old Donald R Burton.More
Early Sunday morning, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper arrested 52-year-old Donald R Burton.More
The owners of Opry Mills are asking the Tennessee Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that reduced their 2010 flood insurance coverage from $200 to $50 million.More
The owners of Opry Mills are asking the Tennessee Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that reduced their 2010 flood insurance coverage from $200 to $50 million.More
Is a photo of March for Our Lives and Parkland Survivor Emma Gonzelez shredding a copy of the Constitution real?More
Is a photo of March for Our Lives and Parkland Survivor Emma Gonzelez shredding a copy of the Constitution real?More
Chattanooga Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after he admitted to harming a kitten that has since died.More
Chattanooga Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after he admitted to harming a kitten that has since died.More
Deputies are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Center were sent to a local hospital following a fight.More
Deputies are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Center were sent to a local hospital following a fight.More
Prosecutors say witnesses assaulted the husband, thinking he was the attacker.More
Prosecutors say witnesses assaulted the husband, thinking he was the attacker.More
The News-Review reports that police arrested Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.More
The News-Review reports that police arrested Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.More