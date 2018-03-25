37 dead, 69 missing in Russian shopping center fire

‘Tis the season for dyeing Easter eggs — and snacking on chocolate ones.More
‘Tis the season for dyeing Easter eggs — and snacking on chocolate ones.More
A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported.More
A devastating fire at a shopping center in a Siberian city killed 37 people and left 69 others missing Sunday, many of them children, a Russian state news agency reported.More
Chattanooga Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after he admitted to harming a kitten that has since died.More
Chattanooga Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after he admitted to harming a kitten that has since died.More
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two fishermen who caught a couple of catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.More
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two fishermen who caught a couple of catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.More
The News-Review reports that police arrested Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.More
The News-Review reports that police arrested Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.More
Ethan Shaw began taking pills at age 20 and gradually moved to heroin.More
Ethan Shaw began taking pills at age 20 and gradually moved to heroin.More
Early Sunday morning, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper arrested 52-year-old Donald R Burton.More
Early Sunday morning, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper arrested 52-year-old Donald R Burton.More
Deputies are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Center were sent to a local hospital following a fight.More
Deputies are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Center were sent to a local hospital following a fight.More
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 37-year-old Kevin Purvis was arrested Friday night on four felony charges and a misdemeanor.More
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 37-year-old Kevin Purvis was arrested Friday night on four felony charges and a misdemeanor.More
Hundreds of thousands of kids across the country participated in rallies Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives movement, born out of the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff members.More
Hundreds of thousands of kids across the country participated in rallies Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives movement, born out of the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff members.More