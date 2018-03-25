Weather siren testing in Trion scheduled for last week of March

The Trion Police Department has announced that they will be testing the weather sirens in the Town of Trion this week.

The department explained on Facebook that they will be turning the sirens on and off several times for no longer than 30 seconds.

The days chosen for the sirens to go off will be determined by the forecast.

"We will also choose days when there is no forecast of stormy weather and the times will be around noon," a spokesperson added.