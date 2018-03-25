UPDATE: Weather sirens to be tested in Trion this week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Weather sirens to be tested in Trion this week

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
TRION, GA (WRCB) -

The Trion Police Department has announced that they will be testing the weather sirens in the Town of Trion this week.

The department explained on Facebook that they will be turning the sirens on and off several times for no longer than 30 seconds.

The days chosen for the sirens to go off will be determined by the forecast. 

"We will also choose days when there is no forecast of stormy weather and the times will be around noon," a spokesperson added.

Residents can visit the Trion Police Department's Facebook page throughout the week for updates on when the sirens will be tested. 

