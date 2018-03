Former Bradley Central star, Lady Vol and WNBA player Brittany Jackson is gearing up for her 7th Annual All-Star Weekend May 11-12.

It's a two day camp starting Friday May 11th and Saturday May 12th at Bradley Central High School. Everyone is invited after Friday's camp to watch the annual Celebrity All-Star game with current and former NFL, NBA, WNBA players and music artists.

