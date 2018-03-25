People are sharing this fake picture of a Parkland survivor destroying the Constitution

QUESTION:

Is a photo of March for Our Lives and Parkland Survivor Emma Gonzelez shredding a copy of the Constitution real?

ANSWER:

Nope--it's 100 percent photoshopped.

READ MORE | Emma Gonzelez marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

SOURCES:

Teen Vogue photoshoot

Twitter Safety

PROCESS:

Love em' or hate em' the Parkland teens have faced some serious cyberbullying.

They've been mocked for their age. Their eloquence. Their 'acting ability.'

Even after pulling off what could be called the biggest single-day protest in D.C.'s history, March for Our Lives leaders face continued ridicule online.

A photo circulating on Twitter shows student activist Emma Gonzalez, tearing what appears to be a copy of the Constitution. The caption reads: "Proudly shredding The Constitution. Horrifying to ever educated American."

A lot of people were fooled by this photoshop job. Others stepped in to shut the conspiracy down.

Justy a sample of what NRA supporters are doing to teenagers who survived a massacre (real picture on the right). pic.twitter.com/czX7IHD8ur — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 25, 2018

Our Verify researchers traced the original picture to a Teen Vogue photoshoot days before the march. A verified gif reveals Emma Gonzalez is ripping a target used in target training NOT the constitution.