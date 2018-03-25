Vols' Kirkland out after 'minor little cleanup' with knee

Former Bradley Central star, Lady Vol and WNBA player Brittany Jackson is gearing up for her 7th Annual All-Star Weekend May 11-12.More
Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. will miss the next two to three weeks of spring practice as he continues his comeback from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2017 season.More
The Chattanooga Mocs held their annual Spring Showcase Saturday.More
Chattanooga Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after he admitted to harming a kitten that has since died.More
A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two fishermen who caught a couple of catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.More
The News-Review reports that police arrested Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton on March 16 on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.More
Ethan Shaw began taking pills at age 20 and gradually moved to heroin.More
Early Sunday morning, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper arrested 52-year-old Donald R Burton.More
Deputies are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Center were sent to a local hospital following a fight.More
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 37-year-old Kevin Purvis was arrested Friday night on four felony charges and a misdemeanor.More
Hundreds of thousands of kids across the country participated in rallies Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives movement, born out of the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff members.More
