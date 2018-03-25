CPD investigating after man with gunshot wounds shows up at hospital

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting after the victim showed up to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to his right arm.

According to CPD, officers responded to an area hospital around 3:30 am Sunday. When they arrived, they found the victim, 21-year-old Duane Graham.

Graham refused to provide officers with details about the shooting.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

If you have any information that could help the members of the Violent Crimes Bureau with their investigation, please call 423-698-2525.