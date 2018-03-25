TWRA: Angler catches 51-pound catfish in Watts Bar

A Roane County wildlife officer snapped a photo of two fishermen who caught a couple of catfish out of Watts Bar Lake in Roane County on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, two men caught very large catfish from Watts Bar Lake. Greg Capps reeled in a 31-pound catfish, and Matt Girman caught a 51-pound catfish.

The Facebook post has received a bit of traction on social media and has been shared more than 500 times since Saturday.

Both fishermen were very happy about their catches!