TWRA Requests Public Input for 2019 Fishing Regulations

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2019 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

The comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open until April 22, 2018.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Attn: Fisheries Division-Comments, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, P.O. 40747, Nashville, TN 37204 or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

The proposed fishing regulation changes will be previewed in August at the meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. There will be a public comment period on the proposed regulations after the presentation.