UPDATE: Silverdale locked down after fight

UPDATE: Chattanooga's Silverdale Correctional Facility was on lockdown over the weekend after a fight among inmates.

Inmates in the unit will remain in their cells with limited movement until further notice.

The fight took place among several inmates Saturday night and the lockdown continued Sunday. No life-threatening injuries were reported and no staff members were injured.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Private prison contractor CoreCivic has managed Silverdale since 1984.

"The Facility is working to ensure the safest environment exists prior to removing the unit lockdown and will be working with Hamilton County Sherriff's department with the continued investigation," the spokesperson said.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Facility were sent to a local hospital following a fight.

The incident happened around 9:00 pm Saturday in one of the cell blocks.

Silverdale officials said the facility immediately went on lockdown.

Three inmates were injured, and two were taken off-site for treatment.

Officials said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.