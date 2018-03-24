UPDATE: HCSO investigating after fight at Silverdale Detention Facility

UPDATE: A Silverdale Detention Facility spokesperson says the injured inmates have returned to the facility.

They added that the unit involved in the fight remains on lockdown while the facility works to ensure the environment is as safe as possible.

"The Facility is working to ensure the safest environment exists prior to removing the unit lockdown and will be working with Hamilton County Sherriff's department with the continued investigation," the spokesperson said.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Facility were sent to a local hospital following a fight.

The incident happened around 9:00 pm Saturday in one of the cell blocks.

Silverdale officials said the facility immediately went on lockdown.

Three inmates were injured, and two were taken off-site for treatment.

Officials said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.