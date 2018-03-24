Stabbing investigation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Stabbing investigation

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Chattanooga police tell Channel 3 the Sheriff's office is currently investigating a stabbing at 7609 Standifer Gap Road, that's the address of the Silverdale Correctional Facility.

It's unclear if the stabbing inside the facility or near it.

Details are limited at this time, we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

