HCSO investigating after fight at Silverdale Detention Center

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Center were sent to a local hospital following a fight.

The incident happened around 9:00 pm Saturday in one of the cell blocks.

Silverdale officials said the facility immediately went on lockdown.

Three inmates were injured, and two were taken off-site for treatment.

Officials said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies continue to investigate.

