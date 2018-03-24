HCSO investigating after fight at Silverdale Detention Center - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO investigating after fight at Silverdale Detention Center

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two inmates at Silverdale Detention Center were sent to a local hospital following a fight.

The incident happened around 9:00 pm Saturday in one of the cell blocks.

Silverdale officials said the facility immediately went on lockdown.

Three inmates were injured, and two were taken off-site for treatment.

Officials said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more. 

