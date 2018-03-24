Fans, Fun and Football Highlight the Spring Showcase

(GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team took part in the 2018 Spring Showcase, presented by MetroPCS today. The weather held up for an action packed day that included a Kids Clinic, Wing Contest and two-hour practice at Finley Stadium.



There were over 50 youth, eighth grade and below, who attended the 10th annual free kids clinic. Coach Arth and his staff, along with selected student-athletes, put individuals through a number of drills in the hour-long session.



Following the clinic, roughly 100 people attended a reception for the announcement of the naming and financial plan for the Mocs new Athletics Facility prior to the football team taking the field. UTC Chancellor Dr. Steven Angle announced the new building is planned to connect to McKenzie Arena and be named for former UTC All-American James "Bucky" Wolford. Full details on this announcement are available here.



UTC also held its third annual Scrappy's Wing Contest in the First Tennessee Pavilion. Despite the threat of rain, there were still 15 entries into the contest. Winners included:

1st Place – John O'Brien

2nd Place – Eddie O'Brien

3rd Place – Dennis Roby



The team took the field at 1:00 p.m. for a two-hour practice. Over 600 fans were in attendance for a preview of the 2018 Mocs. The team had situational scrimmages throughout the afternoon, and a full scrimmage the last 30 minutes of practice.



The defense led the way, but the offense had some nice plays. Nick Tiano hooked up with Joseph Parkerfor a 27-yard completion early in the first drive. Cole Copeland later connected with Andrew Hill for 22 yards.



The biggest cheer came when the defense made four straight stops after the offense had first-and-goal from the five.



UTC has two more practices this spring before wrapping up the semester. Be sure to check out the links for season tickets at the top of the page. Upcoming events include the annual Coca-Cola Scrappy Awardsis just around the corner, April 12, at the Tivoli. The 2018 Porky's Open is also closing in. This year's tournament is May 2 at Council Fire.

