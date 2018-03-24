Man captured after escaping on way to Bledsoe Co. Jail

A man is now in jail after escaping from the vehicle that was transporting him.

The Dunlap Police Department received a call Thursday from the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance locating 37-year-old Nicholas William Bryant.

Bryant had been arrested earlier that morning by Sequatchie County deputies on an arrest warrant out of Bledsoe County.

A transport officer picked Bryant up from the Sequatchie County Jail to take him to the Bledsoe County Jail.

Bryant informed the officer that he was going to be sick and needed to vomit while they were traveling north of Highway 127 in Dunlap.

The officer pulled onto Old Highway 8 and rolled a window down for Bryant.

According to the Dunlap PD, "it is believed that Bryant reached outside and opened the door."

He then fled on foot while handcuffed.

Both the Dunlap Police Department and the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office responded to the area where Bryant had escaped and established a perimeter.

Officers saw Bryant in the 800 block of Old Highway 8 near several houses within minutes.

Bryant was taken back into custody following a short foot chase.

He was taken to the Sequatchie County Jail and charged with escape.