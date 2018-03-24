Autism Awareness Day celebration in Chattanooga coming up in Apr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Autism Awareness Day celebration in Chattanooga coming up in April

By Kerry French, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Autism Awareness Day is set for April 7th, Alex Mahone and Amare Morrow Parent Volunteers from the Chattanooga Autism Center stopped by Weekend Today to discuss this year's event, which will be held at East Ridge Community Center.

The Chattanooga Autism Center serves as an advocacy resource and builds awareness about Autism.

The free event is open to the public. Part of the celebration includes sensory activities, superheroes, food, art contest, a photo booth and more!

There will also be a presentation by an award-winning author and a drawing for a fantastic door prize!  

For more information on Autism Celebration Day, as well as the 9th Annual Autism Convention that will take place on April 20th, check out their website.

