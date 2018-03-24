Dalton man charged after strangling kitten

Chattanooga Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after he admitted to harming a kitten that has since died.

19-year-old Jacquez Devin Fields of Dalton, GA, was taken into custody Friday and is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

On March 23, CPD was called to the 3700 block of Shamrock Drive to assist officers from McKamey Animal Services.

Fields told officers he kicked the kitten causing it to hit the ceiling.

Necropsy results were inconsistent with Fields' statement. Results showed that the kitten was strangled.

The arrest report described the kitten's death as agonizing. It had several broken bones, including skull fractures, in addition to other injuries.

The kitten had to be euthanized due to the severity of its wounds.

Fields is currently in the Hamilton County Jail. His bond is set at $12,500.