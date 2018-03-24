Mild nights are about to get more noisy!

March and April are breeding season for our local amphibians, producing a rich variety of sounds and sounds during their mating rituals.

Found solely east of the Mississippi River is the Chorus Frog, and you may have noticed it's starting to get noisy on mild nights.

"So the Chorus Frogs, we'll start hearing them late February early March, and that's their breeding season," Tish Gailmard, the Directory of Wildlife at Reflection Riding in Chattanooga, said.

The Chorus Frog is seen and heard more now than any other time of year. They tolerate partial freezing water temperatures in the winter and are found under soils and in ponds, breeding and laying eggs now through early April. The rate of development of eggs and larvae depend on the water temperature.

Breeding takes place when the average air temperature is 63 degrees. Here in Chattanooga, this is April 24-26, which means you'll likely hear more of these guys next month.

According to animaladversity.org , once eggs are laid, tadpoles hatch anywhere from three to 14 days, and will then transform into a small adult in 40 to 90 days.

By May, a different sound becomes more apparent from the Spring Peeper. According to TWRA.org , the Spring Peeper has a higher pitched sound that sounds like a piping whistle.

"They have these beautiful songs that they sing, and you can hear them all day long," Gailmard added.

Like the Chorus Frog, the Spring Peeper is found near semi-permanent bodies of water in Tennessee. You'll hear the chirp mostly on warmer spring nights.

It lays eggs attached to submerged vegetation, and the eggs hatch after 12 days. The transformation, however, is longer, taking three to four months before becoming a young adult.

You'll hear the high pitch of the Spring Peeper, early May through June.