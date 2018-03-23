Fire crews fight brush fires for hours - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire crews fight brush fires for hours

By Kasey Freeman, Reporter
SAND MOUNTAIN (WRCB) -

Fire crews are watching for hot-spots tonight after working for hours to put out brush fires Friday evening. One homeowner tells Channel 3 that she was panicked to see the flames from the fires and says she's glad it's over.

Around 12:30 Friday afternoon crews responded to a brush fire on Sand Mountain.

Taylor Dannel was home at the time of the fire she says she could hear the flames cracking from her house.

“My first thought was oh my gosh there's something in the house on fire,” said Taylor Dannel, a homeowner.  “So I started scavenging the house and couldn't find nothing I glanced out the window and I see smoke everywhere.”

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross says there were about 10 fires that crews were putting out at once.

Dannel says the smoke from the fire was in the backyard she describes what she saw from her back porch.

“It was in a line a straight line and it was smoke everywhere and then I guess the wind picked up and it started coming up the bluff,” said Dannel.

The fires lasted for over six hours.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says a truck hit a power pole causing seven of the small fires.

Sheriff Cross says there were no injuries or damages.

“There's no houses in danger but they were earlier everybody is safe right now and we did not have to evacuate anybody but we got close,” said Cross.

Dannel says the day was full of chaos and she tells Channel 3 the moment she knew everything would be okay.

“They brought the helicopters and was dumping water on the whole area,” said Dannel.

Again the Georgia Forestry Commission says a truck that hit a power pole caused the fires.  It's unclear if the driver will be charged.

