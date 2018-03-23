Chattanooga firefighters working brush fire in Hixson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga firefighters working brush fire in Hixson

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters are working a brush fire in Hixson Friday afternoon.

It was reported at 2:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Hidden Lake Court near Chickamauga Lake.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighters believe they have the 3-acre brush fire under control.

Stay with Channel 3 on-air and online for updates as they become available.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former Georgia Governor Zel Miller dies at 86

    Former Georgia Governor Zel Miller dies at 86

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:03 GMT

    Miller's relatives announced last year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

    More

    Miller's relatives announced last year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

    More

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:52:05 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:51:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...More
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.