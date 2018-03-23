Chattanooga firefighters working brush fire in Hixson

Chattanooga firefighters are working a brush fire in Hixson Friday afternoon.

It was reported at 2:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Hidden Lake Court near Chickamauga Lake.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighters believe they have the 3-acre brush fire under control.

We're working a brush fire off Hidden Lake Ct, which is north of Gold Point Marina on Chickamauga Lake. Involves about 3 acres. Firefighters on scene believe they have it contained. *Pics by BC Don Bowman #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/l3nDGYSeNR — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) March 23, 2018

