UPDATE: Dade County brush fire causing heavy smoke along roadway

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and several fire agencies are battling a brush fire in Dade County Friday afternoon.

Hwy 136 W up sand mtn. From white Oak Gap Rd to Hwy 301 brush fire slot of smoke in roadway. Use caution. — Dade County EMA (@DadeCountyEMA) March 23, 2018

It's happening on Sand Mountain along Highway 136.

Crews trying to stop a brush fire from spreading on Sand Mountain. Neighbors were told a truck traveling on 136 sparked it. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/dJNh4gorfP — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 23, 2018

GFC officials tell Channel 3, no one has been evacuated at this time.

Channel 3's crew at the scene says the fire is spreading quickly along Highway 136.

Look how quickly it is spreading @WRCB pic.twitter.com/rLXrBmDKRV — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 23, 2018

Our crew says some residents are voluntarily packing their belongings and preparing to leave their homes.

The fire is causing heavy smoke as firefighters try to keep the flames from spreading.

A helicopter has been brought in to help efforts.

There was a big cloud of smoke. It just cleared up. It is hard to breathe out here, so if you can, stay inside @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 23, 2018

No injuries have been reported at this time.

