UPDATE: Dade County brush fire causing heavy smoke along roadway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Dade County brush fire causing heavy smoke along roadway

Posted: Updated:
The brush fire spreading down Sand Mountain on Hwy 136 West. Photo by Channel 3's Kate Smith. The brush fire spreading down Sand Mountain on Hwy 136 West. Photo by Channel 3's Kate Smith.
Photo by Channel 3's Kate Smith. Photo by Channel 3's Kate Smith.
DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and several fire agencies are battling a brush fire in Dade County Friday afternoon.

It's happening on Sand Mountain along Highway 136.

GFC officials tell Channel 3, no one has been evacuated at this time.

Channel 3's crew at the scene says the fire is spreading quickly along Highway 136.

Our crew says some residents are voluntarily packing their belongings and preparing to leave their homes.

The fire is causing heavy smoke as firefighters try to keep the flames from spreading.

A helicopter has been brought in to help efforts.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 3's crew will remain at the scene to bring you the latest updates.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former Georgia Governor Zel Miller dies at 86

    Former Georgia Governor Zel Miller dies at 86

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:03 GMT

    Miller's relatives announced last year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

    More

    Miller's relatives announced last year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

    More

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:10:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...More
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.More

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:09:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...
    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More
    Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.